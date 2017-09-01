FBB: Berlin Brandenburg Airport main terminal scheduled for completion in Aug-2018, ORAT to follow

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) presented (31-Aug-2017) a schedule for completion of construction of Berlin Brandenburg Airport's main terminal. FBB stated construction work and the preparations of the subsequent planning authorisation are "entering the final phase", with activities scheduled for completion in Aug-2018. The work will be followed by "intensive testing", including and operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) prior to commissioning. FBB president and CEO Dr Engelbert Lütke Daldrup said a firm opening date of the facility will be announced in 2017. [more - original PR - English/German]