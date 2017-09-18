FBB supervisory board approves new construction projects at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) announced (15-Sep-2017) its supervisory board agreed to pursue the following construction projects at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), under a new master plan:

Midfield construction plans. BER's two piers will be extended while a new terminal will be constructed, for BER to handle up to 55 million passengers p/a by 2040. As previously reported by CAPA, the midfield works also include construction of the EUR100 million terminal 1-E (T1-E);

Development of a Federal Government terminal.

FBB supervisory board chair and Berlin State Secretary Rainer Bretschneider said the approval includes a binding timetable for completion of works by construction companies. [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - German - II]