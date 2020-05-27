Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-May-2020 10:16 AM

Florianopolis Airport reports a 54% increase in scheduled movements in Jun-2020

Florianopolis Hercilio Luz Airport announced (26-May-2020) scheduled movements at the airport in Jun-2020 indicate "a more accentuated resumption in aircraft movement at the airport". The airport is scheduled to handle 54% more operations compared to May-2020, an 83% year-on-year reduction. Florianopolis Airport attributed the monthly increase in movements to the following:

Florianopolis Airport general manager Ricardo Gesse stated: "The figures show a significant evolution in relation to the beginning of the pandemic, representing a recovery and how of improvement for the market". [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More