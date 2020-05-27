27-May-2020 10:16 AM
Florianopolis Airport reports a 54% increase in scheduled movements in Jun-2020
Florianopolis Hercilio Luz Airport announced (26-May-2020) scheduled movements at the airport in Jun-2020 indicate "a more accentuated resumption in aircraft movement at the airport". The airport is scheduled to handle 54% more operations compared to May-2020, an 83% year-on-year reduction. Florianopolis Airport attributed the monthly increase in movements to the following:
- Gol's resumption of four times weekly connectivity to Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport effective 11-Jun-2020;
- Gol and LATAM Airlines Brasil's increase in frequencies to Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport;
- Gol's increase in frequency to Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport;
- Aircraft upgauging by Azul, Gol and LATAM, increasing seat capacity by 61%.
Florianopolis Airport general manager Ricardo Gesse stated: "The figures show a significant evolution in relation to the beginning of the pandemic, representing a recovery and how of improvement for the market". [more - original PR - Portuguese]