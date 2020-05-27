Florianopolis Airport reports a 54% increase in scheduled movements in Jun-2020

Florianopolis Hercilio Luz Airport announced (26-May-2020) scheduled movements at the airport in Jun-2020 indicate "a more accentuated resumption in aircraft movement at the airport". The airport is scheduled to handle 54% more operations compared to May-2020, an 83% year-on-year reduction. Florianopolis Airport attributed the monthly increase in movements to the following:

Florianopolis Airport general manager Ricardo Gesse stated: "The figures show a significant evolution in relation to the beginning of the pandemic, representing a recovery and how of improvement for the market". [more - original PR - Portuguese]