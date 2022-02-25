25-Feb-2022 10:59 AM
Flight Centre Travel Group expects full recovery and growth in leisure segment
Flight Centre Travel Group provided (24-Feb-2022) the following leisure travel outlook for the next 18 months:
- Pent up travel demand: Customers are looking to make up for two years of lost travel time, with VFR traffic in the first wave followed by holidaymakers. A full recovery and growth is expected in the leisure segment;
- Changing customer needs: Customers are looking for expert support and less 'DIY' due to increased complexity. Packages and bundles are in demand as passengers look for ease but they also want change and cancellation flexibility and destination flexibility based on what is open and the best conditions;
- Competitive landscape: Flight Centre noted the ongoing hibernation of some competitors. In Australia, almost 15% of travel agents have left the industry with some exits providing a competitive uplift for Flight Centre's brands.