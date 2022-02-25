Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Feb-2022 10:41 AM

Flight Centre MD: 'We are now seeing the strongest indicators of a return to normalcy'

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) MD Graham Turner stated (24-Feb-2022) "we are now seeing the strongest indicators of a return to normalcy", following two years of coronavirus related lockdowns. Mr Turner stated: "Confidence in the recovery is building and momentum is taking off globally… While there may be further COVID-related challenges to overcome in the future, we believe we are well positioned for recovery as the world reopens". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More