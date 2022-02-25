Flight Centre MD: 'We are now seeing the strongest indicators of a return to normalcy'

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) MD Graham Turner stated (24-Feb-2022) "we are now seeing the strongest indicators of a return to normalcy", following two years of coronavirus related lockdowns. Mr Turner stated: "Confidence in the recovery is building and momentum is taking off globally… While there may be further COVID-related challenges to overcome in the future, we believe we are well positioned for recovery as the world reopens". [more - original PR]