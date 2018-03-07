FLC to order 24 A320neos for Bamboo Airways, considering another 24 A321LRs

FLC Group announced (06-Mar-2018) plans to place a USD3 billion order of 24 A320neo aircraft for delivery to Bamboo Airways between 2022 and 2025. FLC expects the aircraft's characteristics to suit the airline's hybrid business model. The airline is in the process of applying for an air transport business licence and FLC may order an additional 24 A321LR aircraft in future. The carrier intends to operate domestic and international services from Hai Phong, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Quang Ninh, Quy Nhon and Thanh Hoa. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]