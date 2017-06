FLC Group announced (31-May-2017) plans to establish Viet Bamboo Airlines as a wholly owned airline subsidiary with registered capital of VND700 billion (USD30.8 million) to be based in Hanoi. The proposed carrier is yet to apply for air transport licences (Deal Street Asia/vnexpress.net/VNS/Xinhua, 31-May-2017). FLC Group deputy CEO Dang Tat Thang will serve as Viet Bamboo Airlines CEO. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]