Flair, Porter and Air Transat seeking to capitalise on recovery opportunities
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Flair, Porter, Air Transat to be a force for change in Canada?', stated (15-Nov-2021) there is no shortage of ambition among smaller airlines in Canada working to capitalise on opportunities as demand for air travel in the country starts to rebound. Flair Airlines and Porter Airlines are two prominent examples as Flair ramps up its Boeing 737 MAX fleet and Porter prepares to broaden its reach with Embraer E195 aircraft. Air Transat is also planning to add some domestic routes during the summer 2022 timeframe to ensure it captures some of the resurgent demand for travel. Although Canada's largest airlines still have the benefit of scale, for now the smaller operators see an opening to grow. [more - CAPA Analysis]