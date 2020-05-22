Flair Airlines expects travel demand improvement by Jun-2020, 'certainly' by Jul/Aug-2020

Flair Airlines CEO Jim Scott, via the carrier's official YouTube account, said (20-May-2020) the carrier is expecting an "improvement" in travel demand by Jun-2020, and "certainly...enough capacity in the market to run a scaled down but certainly a coast to coast domestic market" by Jul/Aug-2020. He noted the airline industry will "have to show [passengers] that huge changes have occurred" in terms of protection against COVID-19, with Flair now implementing protection measures such as the prevention of sick passengers from boarding, mask wearing and "sterilising the employees when they come in". When asked if some of the changes implemented by the industry to contain the spread of coronavirus may be permanent, Mr Scott stated: "I think so", adding: "We're going to have to change the way that we deal with health issues and it's forever into the system now".