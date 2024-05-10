Loading
10-May-2024 12:44 PM

Flair Airlines competing with the couch: CEO

Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We're offering affordability to Canadians. If you roll the clock back into 2013 to 2017, this was a very expensive place for consumers to fly". Mr Jones added: "We're getting people off the couch. We talk a lot about one of our competitors being the couch, with people having given up on the concept of being able to fly".

