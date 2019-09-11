Flair Airlines CEO: Four contenders seeking to fill 'vacuum' in Canadian market

Flair Airlines CEO Jim Scott, speaking at the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit stated (10-Sep-2019) "Canada has two very good airlines but they're focused more on yield than load factor and that movement creates a vacuum, so we have four contenders to fill that gap who all want to be in the airspace but we have to see if they can make a start". Mr Scott added: "You need to look at if you're profitable, we were very fortunate to see profit in our first year, once you get to 18 months and you're not the clock starts to tick so that's the thing you have to figure out".