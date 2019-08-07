Flair Airlines board adviser: The A321XLR is 'a very interesting aircraft'

Flair Airlines board adviser Rick Howell, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (07-Aug-2019) the A321XLR is "a very interesting aircraft". Mr Howell noted the A321XLR has a maximum take off weight of 100 tonnes and can be configured with 240 seats in an LCC configuration, representing less than half a tonne of aircraft per passenger. He said this is significantly less than previous ultra long haul aircraft like the A340-500, which represented roughly two and a half tonnes per passenger.