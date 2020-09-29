Become a CAPA Member
29-Sep-2020 1:05 PM

Fitch Ratings: Vietnam to rebound faster than other Southeast Asian markets

Fitch Ratings projected (28-Sep-2020) airline traffic in Vietnam should rebound faster than in other Southeast Asian markets due to the country's low incidence of COVID-19 cases. Fitch forecast average RPKs of around 55% of the baseline level in 2020 and 90% in 2021. Fitch expects Indonesia and the Philippines, where further COVID-19 spread remains a high risk, to see average RPK levels at 35% of the baseline in 2020 and 60% in 2021. Airlines in Thailand and Malaysia are also likely to report similar levels, as they would be affected by weak international traffic volume despite the countries' success in controlling the pandemic. [more - original PR]

