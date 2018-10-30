Become a CAPA Member
30-Oct-2018 9:24 AM

Fitch Ratings: US airports should continue to perform well for the foreseeable future

Fitch Ratings reported (29-Oct-2018) the strong overall performance for US airports should continue undeterred for the foreseeable future, according to its latest annual peer review for the sector. Fitch senior director Seth Lehman said: "Airports in general are showing a lot of resilience as the industry continues to evolve and event-driven challenges from the broader economy take shape. Over 90% of the airports Fitch rates currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, which signifies continued stability deep into next year". [more - original PR]

