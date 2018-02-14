Fitch Ratings: P3s could speed up capital improvement projects at US airports

Fitch Ratings stated (12-Feb-2018) a lack of increases to federal funding makes airport redevelopment capital still "very important", particularly for terminal projects at large hub airports. Fitch stated what may help with funding for these projects is public-private partnerships (P3s), which are gaining traction among some US airports. Fitch senior director Seth Lehman stated: "Projects are already underway at Denver Airport while LAX is close to getting work started and Kansas City International and Lambert in St Louis are in pre-approval stages". [more - original PR]