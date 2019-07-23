Fitch Ratings downgrades outlook for Boeing based on risks associated with 737 MAX situation

Fitch Ratings affirmed its 'A'/'F1' rating for Boeing and 'A' rating for Boeing Capital Corporation, as well as revising Boeing's ratings outlook from stable to negative (Reuters/Bloomberg/CNBC, 22-Jul-2019). Fitch reported the negative revision of the outlook is based on "regulatory uncertainty regarding the timing and global sequencing of the 737 MAX' return-to-service", along with the "growing logistical challenge of returning parked planes to service and delivering stored post-production aircraft", the "substantial" financing needed for temporary working capital build-up and the risks from 737 MAX related lawsuits and regulatory investigations. There is also a "risk of higher concessions to airlines, especially if the 737 MAX grounding extends into the end-of-year holiday season", in addition to the reputational risks of the 737 MAX situation. Fitch also stated it expects the 737 MAX issue be a concern "throughout the aviation credit sector into 2020".