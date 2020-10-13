Fitch Rating cuts air travel recovery outlook on ongoing outbreaks and patchwork travel restrictions

Fitch Ratings updated (12-Oct-2020) its outlook for the recovery in global airline traffic from coronavirus, stating it will be further delayed due to ongoing outbreaks and patchwork travel restrictions. Fitch Ratings now assumes 2021 traffic will be down more than 30% from the 2019 baseline for the base case, compared with its prior forecasts of a decline of roughly 20%. Traffic is not expected to return to 2019 levels globally until 2024, with the pace of recovery diverging across regions.