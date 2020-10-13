13-Oct-2020 10:51 AM
Fitch Rating cuts air travel recovery outlook on ongoing outbreaks and patchwork travel restrictions
Fitch Ratings updated (12-Oct-2020) its outlook for the recovery in global airline traffic from coronavirus, stating it will be further delayed due to ongoing outbreaks and patchwork travel restrictions. Fitch Ratings now assumes 2021 traffic will be down more than 30% from the 2019 baseline for the base case, compared with its prior forecasts of a decline of roughly 20%. Traffic is not expected to return to 2019 levels globally until 2024, with the pace of recovery diverging across regions.
- Regional projections:
- North America: -65% year on year for 2020, -30% to -40% down for 2021 (against 2019 baseline);
- Europe, Middle East and Africa: -75% for 2020, -45% for 2021;
- Latin America: -75% for 2020, -50% for 2021;
- Asia Pacific country projections:
- China: -40% for 2020, at least at 2019 levels;
- Vietnam: -45% for 2020, -10% for 2021;
- Indonesia: -65% for 2020, -40% for 2021;
- Philippines: -65% for 2020, -40% for 2021;
- Thailand: -65% for 2020, -40% for 2021;
- Malaysia: -65% for 2020, -40% for 2021;
- India: -65% for 2020, -40% for 2021;
- Singapore: -70% for 2020, -50% for 2021;
- Australia: -70% for 2020, -40% for 2021. [more - original PR]