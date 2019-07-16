16-Jul-2019 9:33 AM
First phase of Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations now in effect
Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced (15-Jul-2019) the first phase of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations are now in effect. The regulations will apply to "all airlines flying to, from, and within Canada", with fines of up to CAD25,000 (USD19,000) per incident of non compliance. Mr Garneau noted the "realities of small and northern air carriers, as well as ultra-low cost carriers" will be taken into account, with requirements to be adjusted accordingly. [more - original PR - English/French] [more - original PR - CAA North & East Ontario] [more - original PR- Quebec CAA - English/French]