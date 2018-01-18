Iran-France Joint Taskforce on Transport holds first meeting

Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced (16-Jan-2018) the first meeting of the Iran-France Joint Taskforce on Transport was held on 15-Jan-2018. The parties discussed several issues, including renewing Iran Air's aircraft purchase contracts with Airbus and ATR; reviewing a contract between Thales and Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company for the purchase of radar equipment; and the cooperation of French companies with Imam Khomeini Airport City Company, Mashhad Airport and Isfahan Airport. [more - original PR]
