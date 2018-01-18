Loading
18-Jan-2018 4:04 PM

Iran-France Joint Taskforce on Transport holds first meeting

Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced (16-Jan-2018) the first meeting of the Iran-France Joint Taskforce on Transport was held on 15-Jan-2018. The parties discussed several issues, including renewing Iran Air's aircraft purchase contracts with Airbus and ATR; reviewing a contract between Thales and Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company for the purchase of radar equipment; and the cooperation of French companies with Imam Khomeini Airport City Company, Mashhad Airport and Isfahan Airport. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More