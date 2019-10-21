Tanzanian Government orders Dash 8-400 for Air Tanzania

Tanzanian Government Flight Agency signed (19-Oct-2019) a firm purchase agreement with De Havilland Canada for one Dash 8-400 aircraft, which will be leased to and operated by Air Tanzania. The aircraft will be delivered in a 78 seat, dual lavatory configuration. Air Tanzania already operates three Dash 8-400s and has another one on order. The order marks the first purchase agreement following De Havilland Canada's relaunch in Jun-2019. The order is the first firm order for a Dash 8-400 for De Haviland Canada. [more - original PR]