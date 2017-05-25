Air Mauritius to receive first A350 in 4Q2017

Air Mauritius is expected (24-May-2017) to take delivery of its first A350-900 in 4Q2017, according to Airbus. The aircraft is undergoing winglet installation and ground testing of mechanical, electrical and avionics systems, having completed the wing-fuselage junction and installation of the tailplane and tailcone. Next steps will include cabin completion, engine installation, painting and flight tests. Airbus said assembly is "advancing well". The airline will acquire six A350-900s, comprising four directly purchased from Airbus and two on lease from AerCap and will use the aircraft on long haul routes, including Mauritius-Paris service. [more - original PR]