First A220-100 for Delta Air Lines rolls out of painting hangar in Mirabel

Airbus reported (16-Sep-2018) the first A220-100 for Delta Air Lines completed painting and livery application at the A220 final assembly line in Mirabel, Québec. Delta will be the first US airline to take delivery of the A220. The aircraft will now move to pre flight activities in the A220 flight line hangar in Mirabel before taking off for its first flight later in autumn 2018. Delta's first A220 is scheduled to begin service in early 2019. [more - original PR]