First 737 MAX 9 delivered by Boeing to launch customer Lion Air Group

Boeing delivered (21-Mar-2018) its first 737 MAX 9 to the Lion Air Group. The airline group was also the first operator to put the MAX 8 into service, and has announced a commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s. Lion Air Group has an additional 200 737 MAXs on order. The aircraft will go into service with Thai Lion Air, where its added capacity will help the airline launch several international routes. The 737 MAX 9 is designed for a capacity of up to 220 passengers and a maximum range of 3550nm. [more - original PR]