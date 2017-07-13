Loading
13-Jul-2017 11:53 AM

Firnas Airways outlines operational and growth strategy

Firnas Airways CEO Kazi Shafiqur Rahman outlined (12-Jul-2017) the start up carrier's operational and growth strategy. Highlights include:

  • First aircraft leased, aircraft type and leasing company not disclosed;
    • Livery and interior refurbishment in progress;
  • Core senior management team of 10 assembled with further appointments expected;
    • Mr Rahman said: "We are bringing so big names and personalities on board, people who made things happen before, we will announce their identity as and when we seal the deal with them";
  • UK's Channel 4 is producing a documentary on the Firnas Airways' development. [more - original PR]