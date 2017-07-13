Firnas Airways outlines operational and growth strategy

Firnas Airways CEO Kazi Shafiqur Rahman outlined (12-Jul-2017) the start up carrier's operational and growth strategy. Highlights include:

First aircraft leased, aircraft type and leasing company not disclosed; Livery and interior refurbishment in progress;

Core senior management team of 10 assembled with further appointments expected; Mr Rahman said: "We are bringing so big names and personalities on board, people who made things happen before, we will announce their identity as and when we seal the deal with them";

UK's Channel 4 is producing a documentary on the Firnas Airways' development. [more - original PR]