Firnas Airways in talks with Hainan Airlines Group; sources aircraft

Firnas Airways founder Kazi Shafiqur Rahman, via his official Facebook account, stated (11-Jun-2017) the start up carrier held discussions with Hainan Airlines Group for potential capital investment. Firnas also launched a crowdfunding campaign via the Eureeca platform in Jun-2017. Mr Rahman said: "We are a credible business and we have a big future... at the moment we have actually sourced the aircraft". Mr Rahman added Firnas is currently in its regulatory approval phase and plans to launch operations in 2H2017.