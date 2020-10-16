Firefly to launch jet operations in 1Q2021

Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG) announced (15-Oct-2020) its subsidiary Firefly will commence jet operations from 1Q2021. Details include:

Firefly will add up to 10 narrowbody jets to its fleet in phases and will operate services to destinations in Malaysia , ASEAN and Asia Pacific markets from Penang International Airport ;

, and Asia Pacific markets from ; Firefly will complement sister company, Malaysia Airlines (MAB), in serving the leisure market while diversifying its base connecting secondary cities in Malaysia to East Malaysia, Thailand , Indonesia and Singapore ;

(MAB), in serving the leisure market while diversifying its base connecting secondary cities in Malaysia to East Malaysia, , and ; It will leverage on available resources and talents from within MAG, with the possibility of deploying the Boeing 737-800 aircraft from MAB. This will give MAB room to focus on its network serving the premium market;

737-800 aircraft from MAB. This will give MAB room to focus on its network serving the premium market; The setup of Firefly's Penang hub jet operations requires minimal investment by MAG in 2021, with an expected increase in production, measured in ASK by 36% over the next five years;

Firefly will offer a flexible service concept - with product unbundling to suit leisure focused and price sensitive customers.

MAG CEO Izham Ismail stated: "Based on available forecasts, domestic and short haul travel will be most preferred in the current environment, hence it makes commercial sense for Firefly to supply this demand but from the northern region". [more - original PR]