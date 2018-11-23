Firefly suspends Singapore services pending 'final approval' for move to Seletar Airport

Firefly, via its official Facebook account, announced (22-Nov-2018) the temporary suspension of Singapore services, effective 01-Dec-2018, "until the relevant authorities have cleared remaining matters" relating to plans to transfer all turboprop operations from Singapore Changi Airport to Singapore Seletar Airport. The airline will resume Singapore operations "upon final approval from the authorities". Firefly stated it "has not been provided any definite timeline by the authorities for the delay". As previously reported by CAPA, Seletar Airport opened its new passenger terminal on 19-Nov-2018, which is intended to handle all commercial turboprop operations from 01-Dec-2018.