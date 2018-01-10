Finnair pax up 13% in Dec-2017, 11.9m pax in 2017

Finnair reported (09-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 951,400, +13.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 213,300, +6.8%;
- Europe: 531,000, +12.6%;
- North Atlantic: 27,400, +12.1%;
- Asia Pacific: 179,700, +23.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.4% +1.6 ppts;
- Domestic: 69.8%, -2.5 ppts;
- Europe: 78.5%, +1.8 ppts;
- North Atlantic: 78.2%, -0.2 ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 83.2%, +1.9 ppts;
- Passengers: 951,400, +13.0% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 11.9 million, +9.6%;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +1.1%;
- Europe: 7.4 million, +10.0%;
- North Atlantic: 318,200, +7.3%;
- Asia Pacific: 2.1 million, +18.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.3%, +3.5 ppts;
- Domestic: 67.4%, -1.7 ppts;
- Europe: 80.7%, +2.1 ppts;
- North Atlantic: 83.3%, +3.8 ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 86.7%, +4.9 ppts. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 11.9 million, +9.6%;