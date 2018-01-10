Loading
10-Jan-2018 7:32 AM

Finnair pax up 13% in Dec-2017, 11.9m pax in 2017

Finnair reported (09-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 951,400, +13.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 213,300, +6.8%;
      • Europe: 531,000, +12.6%;
      • North Atlantic: 27,400, +12.1%;
      • Asia Pacific: 179,700, +23.2%;
    • Passenger load factor: 80.4% +1.6 ppts;
      • Domestic: 69.8%, -2.5 ppts;
      • Europe: 78.5%, +1.8 ppts;
      • North Atlantic: 78.2%, -0.2 ppt;
      • Asia Pacific: 83.2%, +1.9 ppts;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 11.9 million, +9.6%;
      • Domestic: 2.1 million, +1.1%;
      • Europe: 7.4 million, +10.0%;
      • North Atlantic: 318,200, +7.3%;
      • Asia Pacific: 2.1 million, +18.1%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.3%, +3.5 ppts;
      • Domestic: 67.4%, -1.7 ppts;
      • Europe: 80.7%, +2.1 ppts;
      • North Atlantic: 83.3%, +3.8 ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 86.7%, +4.9 ppts. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More