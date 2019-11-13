Become a CAPA Member
13-Nov-2019 8:21 AM

Finnair to upgrade narrowbody fleet for 2020-2025 strategy period

Finnair announced (12-Nov-2019) it is preparing to make a decision on fleet replacement and investments which will be made predominately in its narrowbody fleet during the 2020-2025 strategy period. The fleet upgrade for an investment of EUR3.5 billion to EUR4 billion will be a "significant contributor" to Finnair's sustainability agenda and will reduce emissions in European traffic by 10% to 15%. [more - original PR]

