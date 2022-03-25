Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2022 1:49 PM

Finnair to serve eight Asian destinations in summer 2022 with new Mumbai route

Finnair announced (24-Mar-2022) plans to launch Helsinki-Mumbai service in summer 2022, operating three times weekly. Expansion to Mumbai will bring Finnair's Asian network to eight destinations during the period, along with the following routes from Helsinki:

The carrier plans to launch sales for Helsinki-Mumbai effective 05-Apr-2022. According to OAG the route is otherwise unserved. [more - original PR]

