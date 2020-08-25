Finnair to reduce jobs by up to 1000 due to COVID-19

Finnair reported (25-Aug-2020) negotiations on plans to reduce positions in the company by up to 1000 in response to the COVID-19 emergency. Negotiations concern approximately 2800 employees in Finland, with similar processes being conducted in Finnair's units abroad. "A rapid turn for the better in the pandemic situation is unfortunately not in sight... we simply must adjust our costs to our new size", Finnair CEO Topi Manner commented. In addition to the planned personnel reductions, Finnair will continue to apply temporary layoffs for practically all its personnel in Finland. The planned personnel reduction measures are included in Finnair's updated savings target of EUR100 million out to 2022, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]