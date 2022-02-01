Finnair to launch premium economy & upgraded long haul cabins from 10-Feb-2022

Finnair, via its official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, announced (31-Jan-2022) plans to launch its fully renewed long haul cabin and premium economy product from 10-Feb-2022. The carrier unveiled new images of a business class seat with an adjustable media screen, brushed accents and chrome hardware against dark blue upholstery. Finnair's long haul fleet comprises eight A330s and 17 A350s, with two A350s remaining on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.