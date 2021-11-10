Finnair to launch Helsinki-Dallas Fort Worth service in Feb-2022
Finnair plans to launch four times weekly Helsinki-Dallas Fort Worth service effective 07-Feb-2022, as per a 09-Nov-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display. The route is otherwise unserved, according to OAG. Finnair will operate the service with A350-900 aircraft.
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.