Finnair suspends Russian operations until 28-May-2022, enters furlough negotiations

Finnair confirmed (03-Mar-2022) suspension of all Moscow and St Petersburg flights until 28-May-2022, in line with Russian airspace restrictions. The carrier is developing an alternative network plan for temporarily suspended Asian destinations "in case the situation is prolonged". Finnair COO Jaakko Schildt stated the operational restrictions will reduce the availability of work for employees, adding: "A large share of our staff has been on long furloughs during the pandemic, so the need for further furloughs feels especially harsh". The carrier entered employee negotiations to discuss furloughs of up to 90 days for all pilots and cabin crew from Apr-2022, subject to "how the exceptional situation progresses and what mitigations can be found". [more - original PR]