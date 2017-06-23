23-Jun-2017 8:11 AM
Finnair reviews and updates performance target
Finnair reviewed (22-Jun-2017) its performance and announced the following updated targets:
- Double 2010 Asian traffic by 2018, two years earlier than expected;
- Double 2016 ancillary revenue by 2020;
- Increase passenger numbers to 20 million p/a by 2030, with a focus on Asian traffic.
The following long-term financial objectives remain unchanged:
- Comparable EBIT margin at least 6% and comparable EBITDAR margin at least 17% over cycle;
- Adjusted gearing below 175%;
- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at least 7%. [more - original PR]