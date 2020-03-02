2-Mar-2020 10:21 AM
Finnair revises outlook for FY2020, issues profit warning
Finnair revised (28-Feb-2020) its outlook for the remainder of FY2020. Details include:
- Finnair's comparable operating result in 1Q2020 is expected to be lower compared to 1Q2019 due to the coronavirus;
- Finnair currently estimates the coronavirus situation will decrease demand resulting in a negative impact on revenue for 2Q2020. Based on current demand, Finnair's operating result will be significantly lower year-on-year;
- The carrier withdrew its capacity guidance of approximately four per cent growth for 2020 and will adjust its network and capacity over the next months to fit the air travel demand;
- Adjusting additional costs to mitigate the negative financial impact, adjusting costs by EUR40 million to EUR50 million, with measures relating to personnel, sales and marketing activities, development initiatives and other projects. Evaluated personnel measures, if realised, may include for example temporary layoffs or similar measures involving all personnel, as well as recruitment adjustments;
- Long term financial targets for the strategy period 2020-2025 remain unchanged. [more - original PR]