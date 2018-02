Finnair reported (07-Feb-2018) RPKs grew at almost the same pace as capacity in Jan-2018, up 19.3% year-on-year. The fastest RPK growth was in Asia, which grew 23.8%. Finnair said despite strong capacity growth, its aircraft flew full, especially on long haul routes. Finnair reported passenger load factors of 86.8% and 79.6% for Asia and North America respectively. [more - original PR]