25-Mar-2022 3:58 PM
Finnair removes Busan & Japanese routes from summer 2022 schedule
Finnair confirmed (24-Mar-2022) the suspension of its Japanese route network for summer 2022, excluding daily Helsinki-Tokyo Narita service, citing the closure of Russia's airspace. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier was scheduled to expand Japanese operations through the period to 40 weekly frequencies serving Tokyo Haneda, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka along with Tokyo Narita. Finnair will also postpone the launch of Helsinki-Busan service initially scheduled for 27-Mar-2022. [more - original PR]