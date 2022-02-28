Become a CAPA Member
28-Feb-2022 12:31 PM

Finnair partially suspends flights to/from Russia and Asia until 06-Mar-2022

Finnair suspended (27-Feb-2022) operations in Russia's airspace, effective 28-Feb-2022 to 06-Mar-2022, subject to regulatory adjustments. The measure impacts passenger and cargo services from Helsinki and Stockholm Arlanda as follows:

The carrier will maintain its existing suspension of Helsinki-Hong Kong service until Apr-2022. [more - original PR]

