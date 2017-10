Finnair CCO Juha Jarvinen, speaking on CAPA TV, commented (Oct-2017) on the current aviation market environment, stating: "Nobody knows which direction we're heading, there's a lot of uncertainties". Mr Jarvinen also stated that in spite of the uncertainties, "the growth of travel and growth of tourism is still there", highlighting the growth in Chinese tourists heading to Europe, a market the carrier is looking to tap. [more - CAPA TV]