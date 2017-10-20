Finnair on Tokyo service: 'Flights are full, the yields are developing in the right direction'

Finnair CCO Juha Jarvinen, speaking on CAPA TV, noted (Oct-2017) the success of additional Tokyo Narita frequencies in summer 2017. Mr Jarvinen said: "Flights are full, the yields are developing in the right direction". Mr Jarvinen added: "This summer some of the carriers reduced their frequency but we already have seen for the next summer, summer 2018, that carriers are returning to the Japanese market and also increasing frequencies... It's going to be another year of competition in 2018". [more - CAPA TV]
20-Oct-2017 11:50 AM