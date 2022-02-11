Finnair launches EUR200m long haul renewal project including new AirLounge business class concept
Finnair launched (10-Feb-2022) its new business class and premium economy seat products as part of a EUR200 million cabin overhaul programme. Under the investment the carrier's A350 and A330 long haul fleet will be fitted out over a two year period with the new cabins, in addition to an upgraded economy class product. Finnair is the launch customer for the Collins Aerospace AirLounge business class seat, delivering a modifiable lounge design using a 3D curved shell in cooperation with UK partner Tangerine and original design consultant PriestmanGoode. Finland's Iittala delivered a specialised range of tableware for the new cabins with sustainably focused and weight efficient designs, while Marimekko developed new business class textiles in line with the sophisticated visual branding ethos carried throughout the project. The upgraded aircraft will enter service from spring 2022 on key routes to be announced at the start of sales effective 01-Mar-2022. [more - original PR - 1][more - original PR - 2] [more - original PR - 3]