17-Aug-2023 10:03 AM

Finnair introducing Avios as its new loyalty programme currency in early 2024

Finnair announced (16-Aug-2023) it is partnering IAG Loyalty to introduce Avios as its new loyalty programme currency in early 2024. Features of the new programme will include:

  • Finnair Plus loyalty programme will become spend based;
  • Award points will be converted to Avios with a 3:2 ratio, and "the purchasing power of the current points remains unchanged";
  • Tier limits to be revised to reflect the switch to Avios and the new spend based earn of tier points; 
  • Programme will feature new milestone benefits to enable members to receive extra rewards, such as additional upgrade benefits, when reaching certain point limits within their existing tier;
  • Finnair Plus members will receive complimentary internet access for messaging on the carrier's Airbus operated short haul European services;
  • Number of award seats will be increased, with at least four award seats guaranteed on intra Europe services and eight on long haul services.

Chief commercial officer Ole Orvér commented: "2024 marks the start of a new era with our loyalty programme, with new benefits and improved options for our members to use their earned Avios - both within Finnair and IAG Loyalty's partner network". [more - original PR]

