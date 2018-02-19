19-Feb-2018 2:44 PM
Finnair Group reports significant operating profit growth in 4Q and CY2017
Finnair Group reported (16-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: EUR645.3 million, +13.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: EUR491.3 million, +12.2%;
- Ancillary and retail: EUR37.3 million, +17.3%;
- Cargo: EUR57.1 million, +23.7%;
- Costs:
- Fuel: EUR122.3 million, +6.5%;
- Labour: EUR113.0 million, +25.2%;
- Operating profit: EUR22.9 million, compared to a profit of EUR1.6 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: EUR17.1 million, +24.8%;
- Passengers: 3.0 million, +13.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.3%, +2.0ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.72 cents, -3.4%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 6.37 cents, -6.7%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 6.48 cents, -6.6%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.21 cents, -5.9%;
- Cargo: 40,885 tonnes, +17.6%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 22.31 cents, +1.7%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: EUR2568 million, +10.9%;
- Passenger: EUR2021 million, +11.3%;
- Ancillary and retail: EUR144.6 million, +15.2%;
- Cargo: EUR197.4 million, +13.5%;
- Costs:
- Fuel: EUR472.2 million, -3.9%;
- Labour: EUR423.3 million, +16.8%;
- Operating profit: EUR170.4 million, +209%;
- Net profit: EUR169.4 million, +99.0%;
- Passengers: 11.9 million, +9.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.3%, +3.5ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.96 cents, +1.8%;
- Passenger yield: EUR 6.57 cents, -2.1%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 6.49 cents, -2.6%;
- Cost per ASK: excl fuel: EUR 5.22 cents, -0.1%;
- Cargo: 157,028 tonnes, +8.6%;
- Cargo yield: EUR 20.35 cents, +2.3%;
- Total assets: EUR2887 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR150.2 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR1871 million. [more - original PR]
