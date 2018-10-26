26-Oct-2018 1:14 PM
Finnair Group operating profit down 9% in 3Q2018, fuel jumps 31%
Finnair Group reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Revenue: EUR801.2 million, +8.9% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: EUR42.0 million, +12.4%;
- Costs:
- Fuel: EUR162.7 million, +31.4%;
- Labour: EUR109.1 million, -3.4%;
- Operating profit: EUR108.4 million, -8.8%;
- Net profit: EUR80.5 million, -13.9%;
- Passengers: 3.7 million, +11.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.5%, -2.7ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.95 cents, -4.6%;
- Yield: EUR 6.69 cents, -1.5%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 6.01 cents, -1.6%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.60 cents, -5.8%;
- Total assets: EUR3076 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR197.5 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR1922 million. [more - original PR]