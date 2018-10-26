Become a CAPA Member
Finnair Group operating profit down 9% in 3Q2018, fuel jumps 31%

Finnair Group reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Revenue: EUR801.2 million, +8.9% year-on-year;
    • Ancillary: EUR42.0 million, +12.4%;
  • Costs:
    • Fuel: EUR162.7 million, +31.4%;
    • Labour: EUR109.1 million, -3.4%;
  • Operating profit: EUR108.4 million, -8.8%;
  • Net profit: EUR80.5 million, -13.9%;
  • Passengers: 3.7 million, +11.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.5%, -2.7ppt;
  • Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.95 cents, -4.6%;
  • Yield: EUR 6.69 cents, -1.5%;
  • Cost per ASK: EUR 6.01 cents, -1.6%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.60 cents, -5.8%;
  • Total assets: EUR3076 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR197.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR1922 million. [more - original PR]

