Finnair Group reports turnaround in 2Q2017

Finnair Group reported (20-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: EUR633.4 million, +11.2% year-on-year; Passenger: EUR509.2 million, +11.1%; Cargo: EUR49.4 million, +16.1%; Ancillary and retail: EUR36.2 million, +19.6%; Operating costs: EUR614.7 million, +5.2%; Fuel: EUR114.4 million, -9.4%; Labour: EUR106.9 million, +14.9%; Operating profit: EUR37.5 million, compared to a profit of EUR3.2 million in p-c-p; Net profit: EUR66.8 million, compared to a loss of EUR1.1 million in p-c-p; Passengers: 3.1 million, +10.5%; Passenger load factor: 83.7%, +6.3ppts; Passenger yield: EUR 6.69 cents, -3.8%; Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.96 cents, +4.1%; Cost per ASK: EUR 6.55 cents, -1.6%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.29 cents, +2.4%; Cargo: 40,324 tonnes, +6.0%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: EUR1188 million, +7.4%; Passenger: EUR931.8 million, +8.1%; Cargo: EUR88.6 million, +7.8%; Ancillary and retail: EUR70.0 million, +16.8%; Operating costs: EUR1198 million, +3.5%; Fuel: EUR226.0 million, -8.9%; Labour: EUR197.4 million, +6.8%; Operating profit: EUR28.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR12.2 million in p-c-p; Net profit: EUR58.8 million, compared to a loss of EUR16.1 million in p-c-p; Passengers: 5.7 million, +7.5%; Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +4.5ppts; Passenger yield: EUR 6.55 cents, -1.4%; Revenue per ASK: EUR 6.90 cents, +3.7%; Cost per ASK: EUR 6.73 cents, +0.1%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 5.42 cents, +3.6%; Cargo: 72,311, +1.9%; Total assets: EUR2754 million; Cash and cash equivalents: EUR117.1 million; Total liabilities: EUR1897 million. [more - original PR]