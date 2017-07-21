Finnair forecasts 2017 operating result to reach EUR110m, double 2016 earnings

Finnair forecast (20-Jul-2017) its operating result for FY2017 to broadly double 2016 results, estimated at EUR110 million, based on current fuel prices and exchange rates. The carrier reported EUR28.5 million in profit for 1H2017. CEO Pekka Vauramo commented: "Favourable first half of the year provides a solid foundation for us to build the future Finnair". 2H2017 traffic is projected to grow by 15% with revenue expected to grow accordingly. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Finnish]