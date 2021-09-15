Become a CAPA Member
15-Sep-2021 9:47 AM

Finnair expands US network from Stockholm Arlanda in winter 2021/2022

Finnair announced (14-Sep-2021) the following new US routes serving Stockholm Arlanda, as per a 14-Sep-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display:

  • Stockholm-Los Angeles: Three times weekly with A350-1000 aircraft effective 02-Nov-2021 through 23-Mar-2022;
  • Stockholm-New York: Three times weekly with A350-1000 effective 07-Dec-2021 through 25-Mar-2022, increasing to four times weekly by 05-Jan-2022.

As previously reported by CAPA, Finnair will also begin twice weekly Stockholm Arlanda-Miami service effective 23-Oct-2021, increasing to four times weekly effective 29-Nov-2021. The carrier also plans to operate Helsinki-Chicago through winter 2021/2022, having previously served the route under a summer timetable. The route adjustments add to Finnair's daily Helsinki-New York and three times weekly Helsinki-Miami and Helsinki-Los Angeles services. [more - original PR - Finnair] [more - original PR - Swedavia Airports

