17-May-2022 11:28 AM

Finnair eases mask requirements onboard flights

Finnair, via its official website, announced (16-May-2022) it lifted the requirement to wear face masks onboard its flights, unless required by the authorities of the destination or origin country. The carrier confirmed mandatory mask wearing will continue to and from the following countries, in accordance with their regulations:

The carrier outlined Cyprus, Israel, Portugal and Spain do not have a facemask requirement when leaving the country.

