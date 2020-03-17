Finnair cuts capacity by 90%, maintains critical air connections for Finland

Finnair announced (16-Mar-2020) the following measures due to the financial implications of coronavirus:

Reduce capacity by approximately 90%, effective Apr-2020. As of 01-Apr-2020, the carrier will temporarily operate 20 routes, ensuring critical air and cargo supply connections for Finland ;

; Immediately transition to a limited network from 16-Mar-2020 and 31-Mar-2020, suspending 1500 to 2000 services.

Cancellations will be updated in Finnair systems in phases, with Finnair suspending routes from its systems until end of Jun-2020. Finnair CEO Topi Manner stated: "the capacity cuts are unavoidable – we cannot fly customers in a situation where we may not be able to fly them back home". [more - original PR]